City Looking to Make Pavement and Sidewalk Improvements on 4th Street

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is working to make improvements to the sidewalks and pavement along 4th Street from Mesaba Avenue to 6th Avenue East.

Preparations are underway and is estimated to take around 6 weeks to complete. Various stretches of 4th Street will be marked as no parking to accommodate the sidewalk and pavement patching work. Construction will begin at 6th Ave E and move west.

Fourth Street will remain open during the project, but the avenues will be closed to allow the pavement to set. Either the north or south side sidewalk will remain open on any given block, to allow for continued pedestrian traffic for the duration of the project.

The final product is expected to improve conditions for commuters and better accessible sidewalks for pedestrians.