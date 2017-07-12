Controversial Bridge Project Gets Flood Reinforcement

MnDOT Hopes Project Will Continue This Year

DULUTH, Minn.-A controversial road project in Fond du Lac Neighborhood is getting some reinforcements this week, which would keep it from flooding.

The Highway 23 project, which is meant to replace the Mission Creek Bridge, was halted earlier in June after remains were found there that belong to a Native American cemetery.

This week crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation are putting up pilings just in case a big storm hits the area.

Without them, it could lead to part of Highway 23 being washed out.

MnDOT told FOX 21 today, that there is still an archaeological dig going on at the site for more remains.

They are hopeful the bridge project can continue later this year.