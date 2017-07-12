“A Day At The Wade” Fundraiser Next Week

All proceeds go right back to supporting youth programs in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A fundraiser to help support local youth organizations takes place next Wednesday.

A Day at the Wade will feature live music, food and special vendors with all proceeds going right back to help youth programming in Duluth.

One of those organizations recently got a helping hand from some generous donations. Kids from the Valley Youth Center will get to attend the event for free this year.

“85% of our kids that come to the youth center are low income, so that’s pretty hard for a family of 5 or 6,” said Angelo Simone with the Valley Youth Center. “I had one family that said ‘all 7 of us can go’ and I said yeah! She had tears in her eyes. That’s what makes us feel good.”

There will also be a water drive at the event, which will be provided to local homeless and youth groups.

Admission is $10 at the gate. Festivities get started at 4 p.m.