Family Of Hibbing Homicide Victim Waits For Answers

No Arrests Have Been Made in the Death of Brian Nelson

A family waits for answers, following the homicide of a well-respected business owner in Hibbing.

Monday the body of 60-year-old Brian Nelson was found inside his home, his residence is located behind business he owned, ‘The Bottle Shop.’

Police say he was violently killed, but no arrests have been made.

His family tells FOX 21, they just want to know what happened to Brian Nelson.

Nelson’s father who often worked at The Bottle Shop with his son says he doesn’t know what to do without him.

“He was a good boy, a good son. My best friend,” said Leo Nelson.

Police haven’t said how Brian Nelson was killed, or if they have any leads.

Leo Nelson feels it’s possible his son was just too trusting.

“He was too good hearted, too good hearted. He helped a lot of people out,” said Leo Nelson.

Brian Nelson was a Hibbing High School grad who later moved to California. He moved back to Hibbing to help his dad. Brian lived behind the business with his dog Dodo.

Family says he gave back to the community with many donations, and enjoyed watching racing.

He also ran a successful well-respected business. Employees just down the street at Hard Rock Liquor say they are in shock at the loss of a good man.

“Everyone is really sad about what happened, we don’t have any answers,” said Andrew Petersen. “It’s kind of unsettling. Brian was a great guy, great businessman. We don’t know what to think.”

Petersen says they’re all hoping answers, and some kind of closure will come soon.

“In small community, we don’t rest until justice,” said Petersen. “There’s no amount of money worth what happened.”

Brian Nelson’s father says he too, is waiting to know what happened.

“I hope they catch you, the one who done it,” said Leo Nelson.

Investigators say they do not believe the homicide is a random act and the public is not at risk.

FOX 21 did ask the police for an update on the investigation, or for information on why the public is not at risk, but they declined to do an interview.

If you have any information about what happened to Brian Nelson, please call 911.