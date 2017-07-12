Head of the Lakes Fair Underway in Superior

Carnival rides, games and food will be out at the fairgrounds through Sunday.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One of Superior’s biggest summer attractions is now underway. The Head of the Lakes Fair kicked off Monday evening.

“I think it’s all the grilling that brings people in” said Jodi Sariha, who runs the JoJo Grab & Go stand. “All the greasy food, we all love it. For some reason i think it brings summer to barbequing and puts everyone back in a good mood.”

There will also be several 4–H exhibits, a demolition derby and concerts throughout the week of the fair.