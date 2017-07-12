Hermantown Summerfest Begins

Meatballs And Puppies Were The Main Course Today

http://hermantownsummerfest.org/schedule.html

The Hermantown Summerfest kicked off today. The event is really a celebration of the community as a whole. Today included tons of food, open houses and even a pet parade. That’s just a little taste of what’s in store for the rest of the week.

Many local businesses give generously to provide free activities for all ages throughout the rest of the week.

The Hermantown Summerfest is an annual community celebration. In between all the fun and games for the younger crowd, this is also a time when adults can learn more about the services and goods that local businesses provide.

Today one of the kick offs was the meat ball dinner at the Grace Lutheran Church.

Apparently the meatballs are really good!

“It’s just fabulous to see the turn out that we get for the meat ball dinner. First off the meat balls are well known in the community so people like to come for the meat ball dinner.” said Church Member, Robyn Schroeder.

Some four legged friends also were able to show off their stuff during the 13th pet parade at the community center.

All this leading up to one of the biggest parades in the Northland on Saturday which starts at 11 a.m. along Ugstad, Rd.

They say it’s nice to see to see for the city.

“I think Hermantown is doing fabulous. It’s great to see new events happening in the city. It’s great to see Summerfest growing. It’s great to see activity around the community center” Schroeder said.

A couple of notable events tomorrow include free bowling for kids at skyline lanes from 1–3 pm

And free open skating at Hermantown arena that will include hot chocolate and cookies from 3–5 pm.