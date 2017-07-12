Historic Union Depot Needs Millions in Repairs

St. Louis Co. to Seek Funding During 2018 Application Process

DULUTH, Minn. – The more than century old Union Depot needs repairs. About $8 million worth in the next five to seven years.

“It’s time to make a significant investment back into this building to preserve it for the next 100–plus years,” said St. Louis Co. Property Management Director Tony Mancuso.

One project though, needs immediate attention.

“We need to really re–do that canopy,” said Mancuso of the building’s canopy over the Michigan Street entrance. “Where the connections are that go into the building, they’re compromised.”

The county set aside a half million dollars for immediate needs, like fixing the canopy, but that’s only scratching the surface of what The Depot needs.

Other needed work includes repairing grout on outside bricks as well as upgrades to the building’s electrical and mechanical systems.

“There’s no question this is important,” said Duluth Playhouse Executive and Artistic Director Christine Gradl Seitz. “It’s an historic building that we need to preserve and we need to take care of. It’s one of its kind.”

The Duluth Playhouse is one of many businesses which call The Depot home. The Playhouse’s theatre resides in The Depot’s annex, built in the 1970’s, which needs a new roof.

“We’ve experienced leaks from the roof for at least a decade now and often it’s backstage during our shows,” said Gradl Seitz. “It has created some issues with the mural that we painted on the wall that we consistently have to repair.”

St. Louis County says it can pay about $2.35 million towards the repairs. The remaining $5.75 million would be paid for through state bonding and grants. County officials plan on applying for funding in 2018, so that work can start in 2019. Officials are confident The Depot will get the needed funds because of what the building means to the Northland.

“It’s an iconic building for this region, its architecture, its location, its prominence,” said Mancuso. “It’s right in the entry to the city; it’s one of the first things you see.”

With the right repairs, that should stay true for at least another century.