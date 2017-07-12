Kwik Trip Could Buy Boundary Ave. Land At Auction

DULUTH, Minn. – A proposed Duluth Kwik Trip could get one last chance to build on controversial property near Proctor.

That’s because the St. Louis County Board is putting the tax for-forfeited property up on the auction block as early as October.

On Tuesday, the county board voted unanimously against selling the land on Boundary Avenue to the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA).

When the auction happens, DEDA, Kwik Trip or anyone else can put a bid in, with the highest bid winning.

You’ll remember the idea of a proposed Kwik Trip on the property sparked anger among some businesses and residents in Proctor.

The Duluth city council ultimately voted against rezoning the property for commercial use.