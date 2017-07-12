Miller Hill Subaru Donates Blankets to Cancer Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Cancer patients at Essentia Health were given a special gift today.

The staff at Miller Hill Subaru delivered 80 blankets to the Cancer Center, as well as some hand written notes from some of their customers.

The blankets will help provide warmth to patients, especially those undergoing treatment.

Charlene Buescher was given just two weeks to live when she was admitted to the Essentia Health’s Cancer Center. Now, almost a year later, she credits support like this as a huge help in her fight to beat the disease.

“When you have chemotherapy you are often very cold, so blankets are really nice,” said Buescher. “You just can’t keep warm enough. Blankets are an excellent idea. It’s very much appreciated.”

Subaru also donated a dozen craft kits for pediatric cancer patients.