Mr. Ed’s in Hibbing to Host Supper on the Farm

Guests Can Meet Mr. Ed's Animals and Get to Know Local Farmers

HIBBING, Minn. – On Wednesday, you have the chance to eat a special, home-cooked meal at a local farm.

Mr. Ed’s Farm in Hibbing is hosting a free supper on Wednesday where anyone can come enjoy sloppy joes made from homegrown beef.

Guests can also tour the farm, meet Mr. Ed’s animals, and get to know local farmers.

“They can tell you when they planted those carrots, how they planted them, how they took care of them, and you’re going to know what you’re eating, but you’re also going to make that personal connection with the person that’s growing it,” says Mr. Ed’s owner Ed Nelson.

Supper will be served Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.