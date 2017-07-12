Pike Lake Watercraft Cleaning Station Helps Prevent Invasive Species

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Boaters on Pike Lake now have a new tool to help prevent the spread of invasive species.

A state–of–the–art watercraft cleaning station was recently installed at the lake’s boat launch.

The group CD3 designed the station with the Northland in mind, by offering a simple way for people to clean, drain and dry their boats, all while disposing of any potential invasive species.

The waterless system comes equipped with a blower, vacuum and hand tools.

Pike Lake was selected as one of the first to use the station because it has already been invaded by zebra mussels.

“The goal of CD3 stations is to be as helpful as a welcome mat,” said Mark Apfelbacher, co-owner of CD3. “When you go to someone’s home, you clean off your shoes before you enter. Well, where is the welcome mat at the water’s edge? We wanted to provide the tools so people can clean in and clean out to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species from going from one lake to another.”

The station at Pike Lake is part of a pilot program across the state of Minnesota and has already been successfully used by hundreds of boaters this summer.