Sidewalk Shuffle Held in Duluth

Festival Events go Through July 15

DULUTH, Minn.-The Sidewalk Shuffle was held today on the Lakewalk, as part of the annual Sidewalk Days.

The 5–K run is celebrating its 10th year and helps raise money for YMCA scholarship programs.

Race organizers expected hundreds of people to sign up for the event.

Alisha Bradley, the YMCA director of healthy living, said the funds help the disadvantaged take part in YMCA programs.

“We never turn anyone away,” she said.

To find out more about this week’s Sidewalk Days, visit downtownduluth.com/events/sidewalk-days-festival.