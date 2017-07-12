Snow on the Mind of a Thief in Bally Creek

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a stolen snowmobile from Kirk’s Run Ski Trail in the Bally Creek area of Cook County.

Authorities say the snowmobile was discovered missing on July 10, and the theft is believed to have occrred between June 26 and July 10.

The missing snowmobile is described as a 1998 model Arctic Cat – Bearcat, green and black in color, similar to the one pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.