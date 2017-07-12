South St. Louis County Fair Begins Today

Numerous Farm Animals Brought In

PROCTOR, Minn.-The South St. Louis County Fair began today in Proctor.

Multiple farm animals have already made their way to some of the exhibits.

Many of Northlanders bringing in the animals have been doing so for years.

“We’ve had kiddos that have been here since they were in kindergarten and are graduating now,” said Annette Wilton, co-barn director.

The fair runs through Sunday. Saturday will feature special events just for kids.

To find out more, visit www.proctorduluthfair.com.