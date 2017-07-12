Storms Across Minnesota Leave Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – Storms ripped through the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning leaving thousands without power.

Residents in Washington County have reported trees down and roads blocked. Some of the heaviest damage was reported in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

Xcel Energy reports more than 56,000 people were without power, but crews restored power to all but 9,000 customers by noon Wednesday. Xcel expects to be restored to all customers by 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

