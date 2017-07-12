Women’s Care Center in Duluth Receives a Huge Blessing

DULUTH, Minn. —

The Women’s Care Center in downtown Duluth received a huge blessing earlier today; it was a literal blessing, as Bishop Paul Sirba prays over a brand new ultrasound machine.

A coalition of regional chapters from the Knights of Columbus made this donation happen.

The Women’s Care Center offers pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, prenatal care, and pregnancy counseling.

And the ultrasound machine will make a huge impact, since all the services at the Women’s Care Center are free.

“Being able to offer this no matter what their financial background is or whether they have health insurance or not – it’s a way to give back to our community,” said Executive Director Jennifer Woodall.

Woodall says the donation came as a big surprise to her and her staff at the center.

“This donation was incredible – an incredible blessing for us,” she said. “Nothing that we ever expected as such an early stage as a start-up center. So we’re really fortunate.”

Since the Women’s Care Center opened back in 2013, Woodall says they have performed more than 800 free ultrasounds for their clients.