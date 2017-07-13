City of Superior, UWS Give Storm Water Tours

Particiapnts learned more about how a city keeps its storm run-off clean

SUPERIOR, Wis. – People in Superior had the chance to learn more about how cities keep its storm waters from polluting Lake Superior. Local experts from the City of Superior and the University of Wisconsin-Superior took participants on a tour around the city, and looked at storm management systems like rain gardens. These are systems that help filter storm water run-off, keeping Lake Superior clean.

“We can help people think about how to keep water clean in these areas so they can keep fishing and boating and swimming in the areas they love,” Superior’s water resource specialist Andrea Crouse said.

They will be having more tours this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.