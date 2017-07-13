Duluth Celebrates Lake Superior Day

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center will host a variety of activities this weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Day is on Sunday, but Duluth is celebrating the entire weekend. The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park will be hosting displays and discussions on Friday and Saturday relating to our lake. There will also be dancing on the lake walk in the evenings with the Fresh Water Dance Collective.

“Look toward the lake, and be thankful of what we have as a major resource and realize what a wonderful treasure it is,” Lake Superior Magazine editor Konnie LeMay said.

The celebration continues on Sunday over at Barker’s Island in Superior.