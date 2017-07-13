Duluth Kennel Club Hosts Dog Shows

Nearly 800 Dogs Compete Over Four Days

DULUTH, Minn. – For the rest of this week, the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center has gone to the dogs.

Through Sunday, the Duluth Kennel Club hosts its annual series of all–breed dog shows inside the DECC’s Pioneer Hall.

Between 750 and 800 pure-bred dogs from across the United States and Canada take part in four days of competition for daily Best in Show prizes.

Organizers say the show wouldn’t be possible without plenty of volunteer help.

We have people in the ring helping judges, people outside of the ring logging people in,” said Richard Lighty, Show Chairman and Treasurer for the Duluth Kennel Club. The whole club and often other clubs come in to help.

Shows run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Sunday.