Lincoln Park Program Helping Kids Make Healthier Choices

The Power of Produce club gives $2 to kids who visit the Lincoln Park Farmers' Market

DULUTH, Minn. – A new program started today over in West Duluth that’s aimed at helping kids making healthier choices when deciding what food to eat.

The Power of Produce (PoP) club gives $2 to kids who visit the Lincoln Park Farmers’ Market to spend on fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables.

Community Action Duluth joined together with the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, and Lincoln Park Middle School, and received a $2,500 grant from the University of Minnesota Extension to help start the program.

Organizers say they hope this gets more youth excited about living a healthier lifestyle.

“Kids are our future,” said Aimee Foster with Seeds of Success. “They’re a great generation to get excited about making healthy food choices and looking more critically at the food system. They get to meet the local farmers who produce their food and get the story of where their food comes from.”

The Lincoln Park Farmers’ Market takes place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center.