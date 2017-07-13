Maurices’ Parent Company Cuts Another 115 Jobs, 29 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Maurices parent company, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. announced today another 115 positions across all locations will be eliminated over the next year.

The company said in a release Thursday, the lay-off is due to new managed service models, which will allow “Ascena to transform its current systems and processes much faster than it could on its own – providing a better, faster, and more cost-effective way of running its business.”

Ascena stated that employees were notified Thursday and will continue working in its roles for the next six to 12 months depending on their functional responsibility. Twenty-nine of the 115 positions cut will be at the Duluth office.

David Jaffe, chairman, president, and CEO of Ascena Retail Group, Inc., commented, “Many large organizations of our size are leveraging managed services models for operational support functions to create efficiencies and redeploy resources. This type of arrangement will help us steer additional capacity toward our customers and grow our top line. We are in a time of unprecedented change in our industry, and are making necessary changes to transform Ascena to be able to compete successfully in a rapidly shifting competitive space. We acknowledge and honor the service of our impacted associates, and will work with them to provide transitional support and ensure a seamless transition over the coming months.”

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. recently cut nearly 200 associates, 10 being in Duluth, in June to save around $250-300 million by 2019. They also announced the closure of 5-percent of its stores after a loss of $100 million compared to 2016.