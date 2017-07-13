Mentor Duluth Celebrates Community at Annual BBQ

DULUTH, Minn. – Rock walls, food and fun all came together at the annual Mentor Duluth Summer Barbecue on Thursday. The Harbor Highlands Community Center was bumping with energy as mentors and mentees got the chance to hang out and celebrate community.

“We know that kids who have positive, caring adults in their lives, they do better,” Community Services director for the YMCA Tracie Clanaugh said. “They reach their potential, they’re successful in school and life. [Mentors are] that person that can give them a little extra guidance, friendship. Somebody who cares about them.”

Mentor Duluth is a collaboration of seven youth–serving agencies in the Northland.