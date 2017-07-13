Minnesota Nabs $8M in Health Care Fraud in National Sweep

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Several Minnesota residents are facing charges of defrauding the state of millions of dollars in health care money as part of a national crackdown.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed a lawsuit Thursday against a Brooklyn Center woman and her daughter for allegedly claiming more fraudulent personal care assistant expenses. The lawsuit says Juanita Swain and Aretina Williams biked $929,000 in Medical Assistance funding from the state.

It follows charges earlier this week against Lillian Richardson and six accomplices in a $7.7 million fraud scheme. Richardson had previously been convicted of Medical Assistance fraud in 2012.

The charges are part of a nationwide sweep to crack down on health care fraud. States have charged more than 400 people for $1 billion or more in fraud.