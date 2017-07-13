Police: Man Shoots, Kills Wife at Crystal, Minn. Home

CRYSTAL, Minn. (KMSP) – A man is in custody after he shot and killed his wife, according to the Crystal police chief.

Around 6:23 p.m., the man’s son called police, saying his father had killed his mother at a home in the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal. The son was not home at the time. He learned about the shooting because his father called him.

When police responded to the scene, the man was outside the home, but went back inside.

After about two and half hours, a police negotiator convinced him to leave the home. Police took the man into custody, walking him out of the home in handcuffs.

“This is horrible for the police officers that have to go to these types of calls, mainly because they don’t want to see something like this and they feel horrible for the tragedy for the victim,” said Police Chief Stephanie Revering.

During the incident, some neighbors were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The case is still under investigation.