Productive Devices for Kids during Summer Months

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether they’re hitting the pool, hanging with friends or simply sleeping in, kids and teens alike embrace their summer break with gusto.

Meanwhile, parents often struggle to not only keep their children productive, but also have peace of mind when their kids aren’t in school.

Thankfully, Verizon offers various kid-friendly (and parent-approved!) devices to help Mom and Dad do just that:

HumX helps parents have peace of mind as their teens drive from place to place during summer break. The device notifies parents if their vehicle exceeds a set speed limit or travels beyond a specified boundary, and also offers helpful vehicle diagnostics, in case they need roadside assistance.

The Gizmo Pal 2 helps parents and children stay connected with direct two-way calls. Families can set GPS boundaries to receive alerts if their child wanders too far (or to confirm they made it to their location). This device is also waterproof, which is great summer activities!

Perfect for elementary-age students, the GizmoTab comes equipped with 300 premium, age-appropriate learning apps. Not only will the kiddos never get bored, but they’ll continue learning all summer long. Parents can have peace of mind that their kids are staying productive.

Verizon is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd, Duluth, MN 55811. They can be reached at (218) 213-9224.