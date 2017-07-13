Three Downtown Avenues to Convert to Two Way Traffic

Conversions are expected to begin Monday, July 17

DULUTH, Minn. – Three avenues are slated to convert from one to two way as part of the City of Duluth’s plans to improve transit and access to downtown businesses.

First, Second, and Third Avenues West (from Superior Street up to 4th Street) will ease and allow more direct connections to businesses with smoother circulation, according to the City.

Other avenues downtown have been converted over the years, and according to the City, the lack of circulation with the western avenues have caused confusion and frustration for motorists as they navigate the downtown area.

The work will involve signage changes, center line striping and covering four traffic signals and installing stop signs.

Work to make these changes will take place the week of July 17 and will begin after 9 a.m. on Monday. Crews will begin at 3rd Avenue West and then move east to 1st Avenue West.

Each avenue will be completely closed during conversions, but intersections will remain open to keep the flow of traffic moving smoothly. Conversions are expected to take 1-2 days each, weather permitting.

First, Second, and Third streets downtown will remain one-way traffic.