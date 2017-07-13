Wisconsin Republicans Show Few Signs of Progress on Budget

Still Debating Funding for Road Projects

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders are showing no signs of progress on reaching a state budget deal.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker met privately Wednesday to discuss how to break a budget impasse primarily focused on paying for roads.

Vos left the meeting saying Assembly Republicans have accepted that there will be no gas tax or vehicle fee increases. But he says without a way to pay for additional borrowing, the only option left is to hold the transportation budget flat.

Fitzgerald spokeswoman Myranda Tanck says the Senate won’t accept that position.

Vos says he hopes he and Fitzgerald can meet with the governor again next week.

The budget is nearly two weeks late, but current spending levels continue during the impasse.