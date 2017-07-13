Two Arrested in July 9 Lincoln Park Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The call for help came in at 2:36 a.m. Sunday around the 2100 block of West 6th Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find the woman lying in the street with non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, July 13, the Duluth Police Department indicated that two individuals have been arrested. A 40-year-old female and a 24-year-old male were taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 400 North block of 77th Avenue West. Both are booked in the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of homicide, burglary, and assault.

Names are withheld until formal charges are filed.