Workshop Offers Genealogy Tips

First Genealogy Worshop Hosted Ten Students

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Historical Society offered a genealogy workshop at The Depot Thursday.

In this Basic Genealogy class, people learned how to start their own family research using resources in their own backyard.

The class’ instructor says genealogy teaches people about who they are.

“I think it provides people with a sense of place,” said Kathleen Cargill, Administrative Assistant with St. Louis County. “It allows people to understand their place in history, culture and religion in our country.”

While this Historical Society considers more workshops, Cargill also teaches a genealogy class through Duluth Community Education.