Agate Days kicks off this weekend in Moose Lake

More than 100 vendors will be selling stones from around the globe, and even outer space

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Moose Lake is gearing up for another Agate Days celebration. This year’s Agate Days is the 48th annual, and features plenty of events like Art in the Park and the famous Agate Stampede. Agate Days celebrates the stones brought to the Northland by glaciers millions of years ago.

“They crushed the lava rocks that held the agates, and they left the agates behind here,” Agate Days organizer Craig Prudhomme said. “And so we’re the closest to the source that we can be of where the agates were formed, and it doesn’t get a whole lot better than this in the rest of the United States.”

The main attraction for Agate Days is the Gem and Mineral Show at Moose Lake High School. The show features more than a hundred vendors with stones from around the globe, and beyond.

“Besides agates, you can buy stones from every continent on the planet, and you can buy stones not from the planet. And that includes meteorites,” Carlton County Gem and Mineral Club president Roger Biebl said.

The Agate Stampede starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Dump trucks will drop agate–filled gravel and other surprises on Elm Avenue in Moose Lake.