Annual Reggae Festival to Bring Jamaican Culture to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend music, food, artisans and dancing will be taking over Bayfront Festival Park.

The 12th Annual Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival is taking place.

It all starts Saturday, July 15 when gates open at 11 a.m.

Music begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Tickets are available online, at the gate or at Electric Fetus.