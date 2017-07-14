Carlton Hosting Dog Show

Runs Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-You may have heard about the dog show in Duluth this weekend, but there’s a different type of dog show being held in Carlton all weekend too.

The Twin Ports Dog Training Club Obedience Trials show focuses more on performance, rather than how a dog conforms to its breed.

“When we get the opportunity to show and do well, it’s really exciting,” said Phil Rustad, an event exhibitor.

The show is being held at the Carlton Four Seasons Sports Center. Shows begin at 8:30 a.m. on both days.