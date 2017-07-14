Dick Reder Golf Scramble Raises Money for Superior Public Library

This year's tournament raised more than $10,000 to help expand the library's youth areas

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Golfers teed it up for a good cause at Superior’s Nemadji Golf Club on Friday.

The 25th Annual Dick Reder Golf Scramble supported the Superior Public Library’s upcoming remodeling project.

Brothers Rich and Paul Reder started the tournament to honor their father, who loved helping youth charities.

“He never wanted to see a kid left out,” said Paul Reder. “He was very generous that way. After he passed, my brother and I said we want to keep this going and came up with the tournament. The past 25 years we’ve raised well over $200,000 for kids charities.”

