Duluth Dog Show on Second Day

Event Continues on Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Kennel Club’s Dog Show was on its second leg today.

The show started yesterday and runs through the weekend at the DECC.

Each day a “Best in Show” winner is named out of the 150 breeds represented.

“What I like is the camaraderie and meeting all the people,” said Karen Christopherson, a Great Dane owner.

To find out more about the dog show, visit www.duluthkennelclub.org.