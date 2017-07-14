Local Doctor Speaks on Benefits of Physical Therapy

Active Adventures: In Motion Therapy

DULUTH, Minn. – Through many different instances, one can become injured.

A local doctor is looking to educate those injured about proper healing methods.

For some, an injury could be so serious they require surgery, but according to Annita Winkels, DPT, for others, physical therapy is the answer.

Dr. Winkels, Founder of In Motion Therapy says the goal is to get the patient back to their healthy self.

The mission statement of In Motion Therapy is “to restore physical well-being through progressive manual therapy and guided exercises for natural healing.”

For this week’s Active Advnetures, Dr. Winkels shows FOX 21’s William Seay how physical therapy could benefit his overall health.

In Motion Therapy is located at 2701 W Superior St #112 Duluth, MN, 55806 and can be reached at (218) 727-1180.