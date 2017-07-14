Michigan Street Utilities Upgrades Resume July 17

DULUTH, Minn. – Michigan Street in downtown Duluth has undergone a significant utilities upgrade project since April involving electrical, gas, and water lines.

The first phase was completed on June 30, allowing for the temporary re-opening of Michigan Street.

Phase two will begin at 6 a.m. July 17 from 2nd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West. The project is expected to last until early October.

Michigan Street at 3rd Avenue West is fully open to traffic and DTA buses have resumed regular operations from the Transportation Center.

Motorists seeking to use the U.S. Bank Parking Ramp will need to utilize 3rd Avenue West then turn onto Michigan to access the temporary ramp entrance.

The 1st Avenue West intersection will be closed for about 4-5 weeks to accommodate utility installations, access to Michigan Street businesses between 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East will be available via 1st Avenue East, where Michigan Street will be signed for two-way traffic.