Two Harbors: Dixie Bar and Grill Owners Start Over

You Can Catch Thier Food Truck Around Town

Two Harbors, Minn.

A little more than a year ago fire destroyed the Dixie Bar and Grill in Two Harbors.

The Dixie known for its comfort food and hospitality is back in an nontraditional way.

Food trucks have become a hot commodity around the country. A trend Dixie Bar and Grill owners hope to cash in on.

The fire last June that destroyed Dixie bar and grill ruined over 50 years of hard work. You would think after suffering such a devastating loss, rebuilding would be difficult.

“Everything happened so fast that I can’t even recall all the memories outside of being just devastated. So it was something we still don’t get over, it’s a memory that burns in your mind, just will always be with you,” Says Dixie owner Scott Larson.

This time Dixie Bar and Grill is no longer. Now it’s just Dixie, in a food truck format. Still serving the same recipes that kept them in business for over half a century.

“We specialize in burgers. Everything we do is hand patties from the burger we do and it’s fresh. We have a shrimp burger that is very well known throughout the area that it’s our own recipe.”

You can get your Dixie fix Tuesday and Wednesday’s at the industrial park during lunch time only, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Castle Danger Brewery. Fridays in the parking lot of RJ Houle center for their very popular Friday night fish fry.