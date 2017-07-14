WWII Marine to be Laid to Rest Saturday

Sgt. James Hubert's Remains were Unaccounted for Since Battle of Tarawa

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth Marine missing since 1943 finally returns home Saturday.

Sergeant James Hubert will be laid to rest 74 years after he was killed at the Battle of Tarawa in the Pacific theatre of World War II.

Sgt. Hubert’s remains were discovered by a group called History Flight and recently identified.

His sister, Mary Kay Hagen says the family considered burying Sgt. Hubert next to his mother.

“We thought we might try to get them together,” said Hagen. “But after much thought we decided he really belongs in the Soldiers Rest.”

Sgt. Hubert’s funeral starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery. The public is invited, but there’s no parking at the cemetery.

Instead parking will be available at Archer Brothers (4849 Howard Gnesen Rd.), Homecroft School (4784 Howard Gnesen Rd.), and Family of God Lutheran Church (4097 Martin Rd.).

Busses will take mourners to and from the cemetery and handicapped accessible transportation will also be available.