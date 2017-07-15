Lake Superior Days celebrates our fresh water friend

Informational booths were set up in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Days continued in the Twin Ports on Saturday. Over at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park, organizers held a variety of programs designed to teach visitors the importance of the lake on the entire region, including the Superior National Forest.

Sunday is the actual Lake Superior Day. There’s a celebration planned Barkers Island from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.