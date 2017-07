Old tractors test their might in Superior

The tractor pull was held at the Amsoil Speedway in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A classic tractor show and pull headlined Saturday’s schedule at the Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior. Competitors fitted their vintage rigs with a sled which they pulled in hopes of bringing home the first place trophy.

This year’s Head of the Lakes fair wraps up on Sunday with cowboy church and a demolition derby.