Competition crushed at Demolition Derby

Lots of desctruction at Amsoil Speedway on Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Head of the Lakes Fair featured a demolition derby at Amsoil Speedway on Sunday. Beat up old cars rammed and smashed into each other as they tried to knock the others out and be the last one still moving.

“Mostly the big hits,” demolition fan Austin Snedeker said of his favorite part of the action. “I mean, there are some nice big hits that’ll take somebody out easily.”

The organizers plan to hold the demolition derby action again next year at the Head of the Lakes Fair .