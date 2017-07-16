Lake Superior Zoo celebrates World Snake Day

Monty the python enjoyed some sunshine

DULUTH, Minn. -Sunday was World Snake Day, and the Lake Superior Zoo knew just how to celebrate. The zoo had a few of their slippery friends out on the lawn today so people could get an up close look and maybe learn a thing or two about the creatures.

“People often have misconceptions of snakes and think that they are slimy or scary,” zookeeper Lizzy Larson said. “So this is a great way for us to show people that these guys are actually helpful to the environment, they’re not scary. They can be really docile in the right environments.”

“Monty” the nine–foot, 30-pound python was even out there enjoying the sun and meeting zoo-goers. Many of the other snakes can be seen all year round at the zoo.