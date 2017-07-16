Lincoln Park neighborhood celebrates community

The event featured activities meant to promote an active lifestyle

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park neighborhood was bustling on Sunday for the 4th annual Meet on the Street event. The block party brought together folks from all kinds of organizations that look to promote health and wellness in young people, as well as foster a sense of togetherness among neighbors.

“When neighbors know each other, then you have a stronger community and you build social connected-ness in your neighborhood,” Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative Executive Director Jodi Broadwell said.

The party included music, dancing, food, and fun activities for the kids. It was put on by the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.