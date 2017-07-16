Stand Up Paddle Offered Free Rides

Part Of Lake Superior Days Events

Barkers Island, Superior.

If you were at Barkers Island today you may have noticed that there was free paddle boarding for all.

Paddle boarding is a fast growing trend along the lake and allows for a different experience on the lake.

“It gives people a goal paddling around the island. So a circumnavigation of Barkers takes most people, beginners included about an hour,” Paddle Boarding Co-Owner, Heather Holmes said.

Paddle boarding is for all ages and even your four legged friends.

You can find Stand up Paddle Boarding at Barkers Island Monday through Wednesday 12p.m. – 5p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10a.m. – 8 p.m.