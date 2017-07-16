Two Harbors Staple: Dixie Rebuilds In New Way

Bar And Grill Burned To The Ground Last June

Two Harbors, Minn.

In the last year, owners of Dixie Bar and Grill in Two Harbors have been put through a world wind of emotions.

“Everything happened so fast. I can’t even recall all the memories outside of being so devastated,” Owner Scott Larson says.

After a business that stood for over 50 years, that could rely on its name alone to produce burned to the ground June of 2016.

“It’s something we still don’t get over, it’s a memory that burn in your mind, just will always be with you,” Larson says.

The fire wouldn’t stop them from rebuilding, on a whole new level.

“When we weren’t going to rebuild that’s we still wanted to be in the restaurant in some way shape or form. That’s why we explored the idea of doing it in a food truck,” Larson says.

Something their loyal customers can appreciate.

“It says they’re Minnesotans, because Minnesotans don’t quit. They just keep on keeping on and it’s kind of the world according to whatever. Whatever happens, you just tough it out and rebuild and do what you need to do,” Customer Sandy Christian said.

And another thing they can appreciate is the food that many grew up eating, back on the dinner table.

“I’ve been looking forward to it. We know everybody else has too. We’re looking forward to grabbing it, were going to take it back to the house and just kind of chill outside and have the fish and enjoy,” Christian said.

The fish fry can be enjoyed every Friday night. But it doesn’t stop there.

“We specialize in burgers. Everything we do is hand patties, from the burger we do and it’s fresh. We have a shrimp burger that is very well known throughout the area that is our own recipe,” Larson says.

It all wouldn’t be possible without the support of the many that has kept the name Dixie a fixture in the Two Harbors community for many years.

“We have such great local support here and it shows each and every time we’ve been out,” Larson says.