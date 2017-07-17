Annual Ice Cream Social Supports Historical Museums

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weeks is your chance to head over to Superior to enjoy Fairlawn Mansion like it used to be.

Superior Public Museums officials are hosting the annual ice cream social.

There will food, carriage rides, games, a cake walk and free group tours of the mansion.

There will also be live music by the Fractals at 7:00 p.m.

All the fun is happening from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 715–394–5712.

Fairlawn Mansion is located at 906 East 2nd Street, Superior, WI 54880.