CJ Ham Prepares For Vikings’ Training Camp

Denfeld Native Now Entering His 2nd Year in the NFL

DULUTH, Minn- It may be the middle of summer, but the Minnesota Vikings are already just one week away from the start of their 2017 training camp. This will be the 52nd year the Vikings will train in Mankato, but the first year that CJ Ham will enter camp as the team’s starting fullback.

In 2016, the Denfeld native, rushed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns during the preseason, before making the team’s practice squad. Now with a new season, and new position, Duluth’s favorite Viking, has an even better chance at making the active roster.

Vikings Fullback CJ Ham explains, “I mean there’s nothing guaranteed from this time all the way throughout training camp, there’s nothing guaranteed. I may be the only fullback on the roster but that doesn’t really mean anything, you have to go out there and prove it every single day and make them keep you there.”

Ham’s new partner in the backfield could very well be second round pick, running back Dalvin Cook. Ham and Cook met at Rookie Mini camp, and after just a few reps together, Ham says the rookie’s hype is real.

CJ Ham on RB Dalvin Cook, “He’s pretty quick, I’ll tell you that for sure. I remember during rookie minicamp he took an outside zone, made on cut and took on off, and I was like, yeah, this guy can run.”

The Minnesota Vikings 2017 training camp runs July 24th through August 8th.