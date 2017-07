Competitors to Gather for Lumberjack World Championships

$50,000 in Prize Money Available

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) – Competitors are expected to gather in northern Wisconsin for the annual Lumberjack World Championships this week.

The gathering in Hayward will showcase more than 20 events for world records in areas such as logrolling, chopping and pole climb.

Over 100 competitors are set to vie for more than $50,000 in prize money. The event starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.