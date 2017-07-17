Downtown Duluth avenues make switch to two-way

1st avenue, 2nd avenue and 3rd avenue have been changed to two-way roads

DULUTH, Minn. Some of the avenues in Downtown Duluth look a little different as of Monday. First, second and third avenue west have been switched over from one-way to two-way roads. Some businesses in the area are already noticing a difference.

“Already, we’ve only been a two–way street for four hours now, and there’s already more traffic, more foot traffic,” Market Day Duluth artist Lanae Rhoads said. “As people have come in today they’ve been saying ‘wow, it’s busier.’ There’s more people on the street.”

The City of Duluth will be monitoring these avenues, and determining whether or not to keep these changes into the future.