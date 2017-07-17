Humane Society of Douglas County Responding to Second Cat Hoarding Case This Year

The shelter has already brought in 40 cats from the home in the Village of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Humane Society of Douglas County is working through its second large case of cat hoarding this year.

In late June, the Superior Police Department responded to a home in the Village of Superior. Since then, more than 40 cats have been taken t0 the shelter. The cats are currently being assessed for health needs, some are suffering from respiratory issues because of poor air quality in the home.

Back in March, the shelter rescued 60 cats from another hoarding case in Superior. The day the last cat was adopted, the humane society received word from police of this second case.

“Everybody that gets in this situation seems to start out with good intentions and then it gets overwhelming and they don’t know what to do,” said Sheila Keup with the Humane Society of Douglas County. “So the best thing to do is when you find a pregnant female, bring it in to us right away.”

The shelter is still working to get more cats out of the home.

Some of the more aggressive barn cats are currently available for adoption at the humane society in Superior. More cats are expected to become available for adoption soon.

Cat hoarding cases are a big financial strain on shelters. Cat food and non-clumping cat litter can both be donated directly to the shelter, or click here to help give a monetary donation to the shelter.